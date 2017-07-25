Somaliland:SL Coast Guard Commander and Head of EUCAP Hargeisa Field Office discuss way forward on capacity building

Share This





















The Commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard Admiral Abdi Hersi Dualeh paid a visit today to the EUCAP in Hargeisa where he met the Head of the Field Office (FO), Admiral Dan Thorell.

Discussions focused on how to strengthen cooperation aiming at further strengthening EUCAP support to the Somaliland Coast Guard.

With the occasion the Admiral Abdi Hersi Dualeh updated the Head of EUCAP FO on the status quo of the Somaliland Coast Guard and expressed appreciation for the support received by the EU Mission.

In a similar meeting , the Head of Mission Maria-Cristina Stepanescu and Deputy Head of Mission Keith Murray visited Somaliland for meetings with partners and key stake-holders.

During the three-days visit, which started on July 20th, meetings were held with the Somaliland Minister of Interior, Yasin Mohamoud Hiir, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Saad Ali Shire, and the President of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Courts and High Judicial Commission, Adam Haji-Ali Ahmed.

The mission’s current activities and future planning were among the subjects discussed during the encounters.

The visit was also an opportunity to introduce the newly appointed Head of the Somaliland Field Office, Admiral Dan Thorell, seconded by Sweden, to the Mission’s main interlocutors. Admiral Thorell is Director, International Affairs in the Swedish Coast Guard.

The meetings included other key interlocutors for EUCAP, including the Head of the Somaliland Coast Guard, Admiral Abdi Hersi Dualeh, and the Deputy Director of the Counter Piracy Coordination office (CPC), Adan Jama Hadi.