Somaliland:SL and UAE sign Vital Trade Accord

Somaliland, UAE signs on further accords

The governments of Somaliland and UAE have signed a new agreement; towards enhanced economic and bilateral relations of the two nations. .

The agreement which includes construction of the road from Berbera port to Wajaale district, the border between Somaliland and Ethiopia that would facilitate the trade of those nations was signed in Dubai this Sunday.

This agreement is the implementation of pervious accords reached by the two sides.

The UAE government is also funding building of a new airport which will set up in Berbera city.

Foreign Minister, Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, signed on behalf of Somaliland with witness by Ministers of Presidency, Finance, Aviation, National Planning respectively.