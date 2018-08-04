Somaliland:Seismic and oil exploration activities in Sahil region concludes

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Berbera-Hon Jama Mahmud Egal, the minister of energy and mineral resources flanked by top officials in the ministry of energy and mineral resources meet with MP’s, traditional leaders, Intellectuals, local elders, and members of the local community gathered together to mark the end of the Seismic and oil exploration activities in Sahil region which covered 800KM.

Hon Jama Mahmud Egal, the minister of energy and mineral resources speaking during the ceremony marking the end of Seismic and oil exploration activities in Sahil region thanked the local community for their overall support since it’s started in Feberuary.

“The Somaliland government through the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Resources will create a sustainable extractives sector which stimulates equitable wealth and job creation, hence moving the country towards middle-income status, and delivers to the large majority of Somalilanders significant economic, health and social benefits now and in the future”, He said.

“I urge our Somaliland citizens to support this Ministry and the government in its efforts to develop our natural resources that God endowed us with for the common good. We urge our citizens to be patient in realizing our dream as a nation to become a country that benefits economically from its natural resources and not one that keeps it in the ground while we starve on top of it or squanders it when it gets exploited”, said the Energy Minister.

Eng. Ahmed Osman Hassan, the Governor of Sahil region, Mr. Abdi Shakur Cidin, Mayor of Berbera and Mr. Ibrahim Abdillahi Obsiye, Mayor of Sheik town together with local leaders praised the ministry of energy and minerals for conducting the process in responsible way.