Somaliland:SDLA Head joins SL Diaspora in the U.S.A in marking 18 May

Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi participates in highy organized 18 May commemoration events organized by the Somaliland Diaspora communities in Washington DC, Minnesota and Ohio on the 11th, 12th and 13th respectively. The Chairman who is accompanied with other prominent persons in his delegation including Saeed Dahir Saeed had delivered key speeches, and congratulated Somalilanders in the Diaspora for the 27th Anniversary from reassertion of Somaliland Independence as momentous day for the history of Somaliland. Both the Chairman and the other speakers called for Somaliland Diaspora communities to unite for the cooperation of their interests, and for their stronger contribution to the development of their country, Republic of Somaliland. The Chairman highlighted the investment opportunities for the Somalialnders in the Diaspora, and Somaliland government has improved services to Somaliland citizens returning home and making investments.

Among the speakers also included Jamal Yuusuf Daroor, Chairman of Somaliland-Washington Community, Saeed Dahir Saeed who is one of the professional Somaliland-American educated people who permanently returned home and invested community elders, women members and other persons. The Somaliland Community in the US thanked Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency for his arrival in the US, and awarded him with honorary certificate particularly on the event of Washington DC.

Prior to his trip to the US, Chairman Dayaxweerar attended similar commemoration events in Canada with the Somaliland Ambassador to Canada Ms Loula Ismail.

Press release from Somaliland Diaspora Agency

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland