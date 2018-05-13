Home Somaliland Somaliland:SDLA Head joins SL Diaspora in the U.S.A in marking 18 May
Somaliland

Somaliland:SDLA Head joins SL Diaspora in the U.S.A in marking 18 May

written by MGoth May 13, 2018
Somaliland:SDLA Head joins SL Diaspora in the U.S.A in marking 18 May

Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi participates in highy organized 18 May commemoration events organized by the Somaliland Diaspora communities in Washington DC, Minnesota and Ohio on the 11th, 12th and 13th respectively. The Chairman who is accompanied with other prominent persons in his delegation including Saeed Dahir Saeed had delivered key speeches, and congratulated Somalilanders in the Diaspora for the 27th Anniversary from reassertion of Somaliland Independence as momentous day for the history of Somaliland. Both the Chairman and the other speakers called for Somaliland Diaspora communities to unite for the cooperation of their interests, and for their stronger contribution to the development of their country, Republic of Somaliland.  The Chairman highlighted the investment opportunities for the Somalialnders in the Diaspora, and Somaliland government has improved services to Somaliland citizens returning home and making investments.

Among the speakers also included Jamal Yuusuf Daroor, Chairman of Somaliland-Washington Community, Saeed Dahir Saeed who is one of the professional Somaliland-American educated people who permanently returned home and invested community elders, women members and other persons. The Somaliland Community in the US thanked Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency for his arrival in the US, and awarded him with honorary certificate particularly on the event of Washington DC.

 

Prior to his trip to the US, Chairman Dayaxweerar attended similar commemoration events in Canada with the Somaliland Ambassador to Canada Ms Loula Ismail.

 

Press release from Somaliland Diaspora Agency

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland:President leads the nation in Measles immunization campaigns

March 10, 2018

Somaliland:New Outbreak of Fatal acute watery diarrhoea claims...

April 1, 2017

Somaliland:Kulmiye is justified in expelling renegades –Shabeele

March 28, 2016

Divers Group Says It’s Building U.A.E. Naval Base...

November 22, 2017

Somaliland attorney general pursues journalists acquitted of publishing...

January 21, 2017

Somaliland:SOS HG Sheikh Secondary School Wins Top International...

January 20, 2016

Somaliland:Dahabshiil Group, business community generously contribute to Drought...

November 11, 2016

Somaliland:President Honors the winners of 2017 Quran Recitation...

June 9, 2017

Why Sub-sequence Droughts in Somaliland?

March 23, 2016

25 years on, Somaliland struggles for recognition

August 19, 2016

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam