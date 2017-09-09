Somaliland:Rohingya community Crises

Share This





















Press Release : ROHINGYA COMMUNITY CRISES

The President of Republic of Somaliland;

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed (Silanyo)

In The Name of ALLAH, the Most Merciful Most Magnificent;

We are utterly disturbed by the reports and scenes of inhuman treatment of the Rohingya community by the Myanmar security forces. We urge Myanmar government to stop the horrendous violence and the ethnic, and religious cleansing against the Rohingya civilians, and to allow humanitarian assistance to reach those who need it so desperately.

We urge the international community, particularly the UN, to act to stop the genocidal campaign waged against the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

Released by: the Presidential Press, Communications and Spokesman's Office,