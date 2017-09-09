Share this:

" />
Published On: Sat, Sep 9th, 2017

Somaliland:Rohingya community Crises

Share This
Tags

Press ReleaseROHINGYA COMMUNITY CRISES

The President of Republic of Somaliland;

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed (Silanyo)

 

In The Name of ALLAH, the Most Merciful Most Magnificent;

 

We are utterly disturbed by the reports and scenes of inhuman treatment of the Rohingya community by the Myanmar security forces. We urge Myanmar government to stop the horrendous violence and the ethnic, and religious cleansing against the Rohingya civilians, and to allow humanitarian assistance to reach those who need it so desperately.

We urge the international community, particularly the UN, to act to stop the genocidal campaign waged against the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

 

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo,

The President of the Republic of Somaliland

 

Released by: the Presidential Press, Communications and Spokesman’s Office, 

 

 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It