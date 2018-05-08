Home Somaliland Somaliland:Residents urge Government to take back control of Berbera Fuel Storage Facility
Somaliland

written by MGoth May 8, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Berbera-Residents in the port city of Berbera in Sahil region have called on the government of Somaliland to take back management and control of the Berbera fuel storage depot which is currently being managed by a consortium of privately owned firms.

The residents speaking to Somali language television (Horncable) urged the current government to invalidate the agreement which allows syndicate of privately owned fuel importing firms to solely manage and control due to the unregulated importation of dirty fuel.

This comes after a recent report revealed by the Somaliland quality control agency which stated that the companies have been exploiting the weak regulatory policies in the system hence importing dirty fuel which caused damage to motor vechiles and machinery.

As a direct response to the public outcry, the government moved to implement a fuel marking and quality control programme last month to monitor the quality of petroleum products.

A group of parliamentarians last week tabled a motion seeking to revoke the Berbera fuel storage agreement but the motion was defeated after majority of MPs voted against it.

