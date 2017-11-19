Somaliland:President sternly warns against post-election violence

He passionately appeals for restraint as results announcement is awaited

He calls for the safeguarding of triumphant national image

By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mohamud Silanyo has sternly warned

against hooliganism, violence and illegal demonstrations as the

tallying of votes at the headquarters of the national Electoral

Commission (NEC) is underway.

The President who hailed all and sundry in the whole nation for

participating in the elections in mature and patriotic manner also

praised the personnel security in the country for their vigilance and

patriotism.

He described the patriotism shown by the security personnel in the

parable of a tree being pelted that has into fruits fall to its

assaulters hence hailed them for their servitude in an election

exercise he observes as a triumph for the nation whereby the good

image earned ought to be safe-guarded.

The Head of State gave the warning following post-election incidences

of skirmishes in the city Hargeisa and Burao in Togdeer after

opposition party supporters ran amok crying foul before the final

results have not only been announced but while the votes tallying was

still going on.

The President noted that the 13th November 2017 was a great day for

the nation which woke up early in the morning hence went to the polls

queuing to exercises their political rights.

In a long passionate speech that he personally directed through public

media to the nation addressing “the young, the old, males and females,

the urbanites and those in the rural areas, to those within the

country and abroad etc” the President profusely thanked the nation and

noted the wonderful manner in which the exercise of the electioneering

processes took place.

He precisely pointed out the fact that the whole elections were

positively held not only in the local press but also in those of

international press houses.

The President revealed that the elections took place in the whole of

the country’s regions comprising of 21 electoral constituencies hence

it is only in four area which were skipped following boundary issues.

He described the exercise as a national triumph given the way it came

to pass and how it has been reflected within and without.

The President particularly pointed the fact that the election was

effectively implemented without tangible foreign support whereby much

of the bills were footed locally.

The sternly warned against wayward personalities against inciting the

members of the public into indulging in breach of public peace.

Following slight incidences of violent demos on Thursday evening that

were staged in some parts, shots had to be used to bring back sanity.

The President noted 19 personnel security casualties and two deaths on

part of civilians whose families he immediately condoled.

He appealed to the presidential candidates, their supporters and the

nation at large to exhibit restraint and preach the same to each

other.

He said that the good image the nation earned was too dear to let it

get demeaned easily or dented anyhow.

Beckoning the security services to be even more diligent he asked them

to persevere in their efforts of safeguarding peaceful stability and

cohesion so as not to allow the hard earned nation’s good image to be

dented; but in the same breath warned that culprits will face the full

brunt of the law in case they were found erring.