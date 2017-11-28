Somaliland:President Silanyo sends Congratulatory Cable to President of Kenya

Ref: RSL/P/IC/KEN/288-5262/112017

Date: 28/11/2017

H.E Uhuru Kenyatta

President,

The Republic of Kenya

Your Excellency,

Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office for a second term.

Here, in Somaliland, our people went to the polls recently to elect a new president, who I can assure you, will be as committed to continued friendship and cooperation between our people and their representatives.

We look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between our countries but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and prosperity in our region.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo

President, Republic of Somaliland