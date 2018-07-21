Home Somaliland Somaliland:President send Message of Condolence to the Family of the Late Veteran Journalist Yuonis Ali Nur
Somaliland:President send Message of Condolence to the Family of the Late Veteran Journalist Yuonis Ali Nur

written by MGoth July 21, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Muse Abdi on his behalf and the Government of Somaliland wishes to express his condolences to the members of the press, family, friends and all somalilanders of the late veteran Journalist Yuonis Ali Nur who passed away on the 19/07/2018 in London, United Kingdom.

 

The President in his condolences said, “The late veteran Journalist Yuonis Ali Nur had left an indelible mark in developing the local media industry which he served for more than 45 years.

 

The death of late veteran Journalist Yuonis Ali Nur is not only a loss to his family, but the media industry in particular and the entire nation in general.

 

May Allah (SWT) bless his soul our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time .His death is a great loss to his family.

 

We ask Allah (Subhana Wa Ta’ala) to forgive all his sins and take his soul to Jannat ul Fardowza,ameen. And give patience to his family and magnify your reward at this time.

 

Inaa lillahi Wa inaa Ilayhi Raji’uun.

