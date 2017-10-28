Somaliland:President sacks RG, swaps others and names advisor

Share This





















By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mohamud Silanyo has swapped the Hawd and Saraar regional governors a couple of days after sacking the Marodijeh regional governor.

In a decree dated yesterday the Head of State transferred Ibrahim Hassan Ali to head Saraar region and take over from Ali Mohammed Farah who intern goes to Hawd in the same capacity.

At the same time the President named Mohammed Garaad Suleiman Garad Mohammed Garad Mohammud to become the Presidential advisor on culture and social integration.

Prior to this, the President had a couple of days ago brought back Boss Mire Mohammed Nouh to the administrative fold and appointed him to govern the vast Marodijeh region replacing Mustaffa Abdi Shine who has been dismissed.

So too has the president appointed Mr. Osman Jama Badmaah to head the National Investments Agency as its managing director.

Similarly Mr. Abdirahman M. A. Jama Deri has been named the new country representative to the Republic of Ireland.