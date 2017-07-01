Somaliland:President receives ministers who paid him courtesy call visit

Share This





















By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mahmoud Silanyo yesterday hailed some members of his cabinet, who paid him a courtesy call, for their steadfastness and diligence in serving the nation.

The Head of State who is currently in the United Arab Emirates on a private holiday received the ministers at the hotel he is staying.

The state officials were in the Gulf countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE on official duties.

According to a press release from the office of the Presidential Spokesman and communication the group of the ministers was led by Presidency Minister Hon. Mahmoud Hashi Abdi hence consisted of the foreign minister Hon. Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, Hon. Zamzam Abdi Aden of Finance, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Adan of Planning and Aviation minister Farhan Ahmed Heibe.

The release quotes the livestock minister Hon. Abdillahi Mohammed Dahir who spoke to the media as saying, “The President held a consultative meeting with a section of his cabinet who were in the gulf state on official duties hence appraised him on the matters at hand”.

Hon. Abdillahi continued “The state officials were indulged in the matters of the livestock trade (which was banned) to Saudi Arabia and bilateral issues between our country and the UAE which happens to be a close ally”.

He said that their visit to President mainly was because of greeting him since he coincidentally happened to be in the UAE on holiday and secondly to update him on the issues at hand.

He said that the officials were mainly there to indulge in matters on measures that would lift the livestock embargo and economic issues that would help arrest the inflation which is gripping the local currency in the country presently.

Hon. Abdillahi advised politicians to talk positively and avoid malice.

The President who was accompanied to the UAE with the First Lady Amina Sheikh Mohammed Jirde had in his delegation the Finance and Livestock Ministers and the Presidential Private Assistant Ali Ahmed Ali.

The Presidential Advisor on Media Affairs Khadar Ali Gas was also in the meeting.