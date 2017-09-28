Somaliland:President of the U.S. African Chamber of Commerce (USACC)set to visit Hargeisa to Promote the U.S. African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA)

Share This





















WASHINGTON, DC ,SEPTEMBER 27, 2017Martin Mohamed, President of the U.S. African Chamber of Commerce (USACC) is traveling to promote the U.S. African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) to East African countries including Somalia, Somaliland,Ethiopia, Djibouti, ​and Sudan. Most African countries are a part of the AGOA, however, Somalia and Sudan are the only two countries in Africa that are not participating the AGOA.

AGOA is a bilateral trade agreement between the United States and Africa. This act will give enormous trade opportunities to many African countries, especially the war-torn country of Somalia, which recently elected its government and are struggling to create opportunities and jobs for its people. Somalia recently elected their president and vice president and are becoming a willing partner for trade and opportunity in the continent. Find out more at http://www.agoa.info/about-agoa.html.

Martin promotes free trade and free market for the entire African continent. For the past two decades, he has been a dedicated supporter of freedom, justice, and democracy in Africa. As a Somali native, Martin is well-versed in the events surrounding the breakaway of Somaliland. He will visit Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, which has recently been visited by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who reported on the 2018 Somaliland elections. In the report, Cooper noted that unlike the rest of Somalia, Somaliland has enjoyed peace.

The USACC is the leading advocacy organization for U.S. African relations and emerging African markets. The USACC is the umbrella organization for African chambers of commerce and professional trade and business associations throughout the United States and abroad. Visit them at http://www.usacchamber.com.

