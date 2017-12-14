Somaliland:President Muse Bihi Abdi Appoints new Cabinet Ministers

H.E. President of the Republic of Somaliland,Hon Musa Bihi Abdi, today,unveiled his government’s first roster of ministers and vice ministers.

The president fielded 23 ministries who, between them, account for a 31-member cabinet of ministers.

Notably, among the ministeries omitted are the ministry of Aviation which is incorporated into the ministry of Transportation – and at a time Somaliland airspace administration is sequestered by the Federal Government of Somalia on a direct contravention of the Istanbul Communique II of 2013.

Roads Authority wriggles from under Public Works and moves over to Transportation as ‘Roads Development’. Ministry of Fisheries is no more. It is annexed to Animal Husbandry. Trading or Commerce moves back in with Industries. Instead, Investment development becomes takes on a brand new portfolio that has never been on its own for the past 26 years.

Minister of Trade and Industry – Mohamoud Hasan Sa’ad Minister of Finance – Yusuf Mohamed Erigay3. Minister of Defence –Isse Ahmed Yusuf Adale

Minister of Interior – Mohamed Kahin Ahmed Minister of Endowment and Religious affairs – Sheikh Khalil Abdilahi Ahmed Minister of Foreign Affairs – Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire. Mr. Sa’ad Minister of Education – Yassin Faratoon He was the minister of interior of Silanyo’s last cabinet Minister of Agricultural Development – Ahmed Muumin Seed Minister of Health – Dr. Hasan Ismail Yusuf Warsame Ministry of Family affairs – Ms. Hinda Jama Hirsi Ministry of environment and Rural development– Ms. Shukri Bodare Ministry of investment and development– Mohamed Ahmed Mahmoud Awad Ministry of Water Resources – Suleiman Yusuf Ali Koore Ministry of Sports & Youth— Yusuf Mohamoud Nour Ministry of Justice—— Abdikani Ministry of Livestock –Hasan Mohamed Gafadhi Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations – Hinda Jama Elmi Ministry of Public Works – Abdirashid Haji Du’ale Ministry of information and national guidance– Abdurrahman Abdullahi Farah Diriye Ministry of Telecommunication and Technology– Dr. Abdiwali Sheikh Abdilahi Ministry of Energy and Mineral— Jama Mahmud Egal Ministry of Constitutional Affairs– Mohamed Haji Elmi Ministry of Transport and Development– Abdullah Abokor Osman Ministry of National Planning and Development—-Awale Ibrahim Shirwa Lodoon

Assistant Ministers

Deputy Minister of Information and National Guidance– Mohamed Muse Abees Deputy minister of Livestock Ministry–Ms. Yurub Abiib Abdi Deputy Finance development ministry– Mr. Mohamed Dahir Deputy Education ministry- Abdikadir Mahmud Dhagaweyne Deputy Health Ministry–Abdinasir Omar Rooble Deputy Transport Ministry–Sahal Mohamed Jama Faarah