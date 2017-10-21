Somaliland:President Mourns the Late Hassan Awale Aynaan MP

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmud Silanyos sent a message of Condolence to the Police Force, the family, friends and to the people of Somaliland on the sad death of the Late Hassan Awale Aynaan MP who passed away on Friday night (21.10.2017)in Djibouti where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The President said the Late Hassan Awale Aynaan MP will be remembered as a peace loving person who worked hard in promoting peace and his contributions to our education system were immense and assisted dramatic increase in the number of students to pursue greater academic excellence, in recent times he was a member of the Somaliland House of Representatives.

May Allah (SWT) bless his soul our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time .His death is a great loss to his family.

“Verily to Allah belongs what He took and to Him belongs what He gave, and everything with Him has appointed time …..And then he ordered for us to be patient and hope for Allah’s reward.

We ask Allah (SubhanaWaTa’ala) to forgive all his sins and take his soul to Jannatul Fardowza,ameen. And give patience to his family and magnify your reward at this time.

INAAlILAHI WA INAA ILAYHi RAJI’UUN.