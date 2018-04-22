Somaliland:President meets with Visiting UAE Delegation

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi has today at the Presidency received a twelve man delegation from the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting the President and the visiting delegation discussed the following issues:-

The delegation said the regret the recent comments issued by the United Arab Emirates foreign ministers of state and the misunderstanding caused, and said they would respond to the matter in writing. The UAE is committed to assist Somaliland in strengthen its security and pledged to support the SL armed forces by providing equipment and training. The UAE has agreed to directly buy livestock in Somaliland, and to export to that country. The leaders of UAE have expressed their commitment to the strengthening of relations between the two countries, Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates, as the enemies of the two countries feel threatened by the existing cordial relations thence their resolve to distort the really truth by using the media.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, on his part thanked the UAE government for adhering to the pledges made during his previous visit to that country; he further expressed his gratitude for letting Somaliland passport holder’s entry to the UAE.

The President, lastly pledged his government’s commitment to the strengthening of relations between the two brotherly nations.