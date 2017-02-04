Somaliland:President Meets with visiting Czech Delegation

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmoud Silanyo today Presidential Palace met with high level delegation from the Czech Republic and the Federal Government of Germany.

The visiting delegation consisted of representatives from the Czech Republic academics, politicians, businessmen, tourism and researchers.

Dr Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs speaking during a joint press conference moments after the meeting said, “President Silanyo and Czech delegation held lengthy discussions in which they explored ways to enhance future bilateral relation between the Somaliland and the Czech Republic.

The head of the visiting Czech delegation speaking joint press conference said, “We are extremely happy to be here in Somaliland for our first visit business delegation from the Czech companies are interested in developing strong business relations with their Somaliland counterparts, as well with governmental institutions and we do strongly hope that this education, business and economic cooperation will strive for many years to come and we committed to do our best thank you.

Hon Mohamed Haji Hussien, the Minister of State for Education speaking during the press conference had this to say, “As the Minister of Foreign Affairs stated, “The visiting delegation consists of Czech Republic academics, politicians, businessmen and researchers.

“During the stay in the country, the visiting academicians will have the opportunity to visit all higher learning institutions in the country”, the State Minster said.

Mr. Omer Mohamed Yusuf who facilitated the delegation’s visit said, “ I happy to finally see the Czech delegation consisting of three groups of politicians , scholars and businessmen, and a fourth one from vocational technical training department of the Federal Government of German”.

Lastly, Mr. Omer Mohamed Yusuf said, “I would thank the Minister of Education and Foreign Affairs, the State Minister of Education and director general in the Ministry of Education for their support.

The Czech Republic which was part of the Czechoslovakia withdrew from the union with Slovakia in 1991.

Nearly 42 years of Communist rule ended with the nearly bloodless “velvet revolution” in 1989. Václav Havel, a leading playwright and dissident, was elected president of Czechoslovakia in 1989. Havel, imprisoned twice by the Communist regime and his plays banned, became an international symbol for human rights, democracy, and peaceful dissent. The return of democratic political reform saw a strong Slovak nationalist movement emerge by the end of 1991, which sought independence for Slovakia. When the general elections of June 1992 failed to resolve the continuing coexistence of the two republics within the federation, Czech and Slovak political leaders agreed to separate their states into two fully independent nations. On Jan. 1, 1993, the Czechoslovakian federation was dissolved and two separate independent countries were established—the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Czech Republic joined NATO in March 1999.