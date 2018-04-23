Home Somaliland Somaliland:President meets with visiting UK Delegation
Somaliland

Somaliland:President meets with visiting UK Delegation

written by MGoth April 23, 2018
Somaliland:President meets with visiting UK Delegation

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E Muse Bihi Abdi today received a delegation from the United Kingdom led by H.E David Concar, UK Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia.

During the meeting, the President thanked the UK government for its continued contributions to Somaliland development and other sectors.

The President briefed the visiting delegation on the nations strides and future prospects such as the Somaliland National Development Plan Phase II (SNDPII).

He further added, “i would like to inform you that the upcoming parliamentary and local elections due to held next year as scheduled and without any delay ; He further stressed due to constant provocations on the part of the Somalia towards the countries development , the Republic of Somaliland has decided to indefinetly suspend the talks between the two nations.

On his part , Ambassador David Concar, lauded the President for his commitment to advance inclusive politics and consolidating democracy in the Somaliland and we also urge the government to conduct the upcoming electoral process in a free and fair manner.

The UK envoy stated, “l will like to use this opportunity to reiterate my government’s commitment to the President for continued support to development in Somaliland and to enhance financial support in the future.

