Somaliland:President leaves for the UAE

Share This





















By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mohamud Silanyo left the country on Friday for a private visit to the UAE.

He was accompanied by the First lady Amina SH Mohamed Jirde, Hon. Ahmed Mohamed Deriye and his private secretary Ali Ahmed Ali.

The Head of State was seen off Egal International Airport by his vice H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael, the new Speaker of the Parliament Hon. Bashe Mohammed Farah, several cabinet members and senior civil servants.

According to the Presidential spokesman Hussein Deyr, the President’s trip is a private one but he would always embark on any official duties as may be deemed per tradition during his sojourn in Abudhabi.