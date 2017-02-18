Somaliland:President jets off to the UK

Share This





















Cabinet delegation leaves for Dubai ahead of DP World take-over of Berbera port management in March

By M. A. Egge

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mohamud Silnayo left yesterday for the UK in a private trip expected to take a fortnight, accompanied by the First Lady Amina Sheik Mohammed Jirde and President’s private Secretary Mr. Ali Ahmed Ali.

According to the Spokesman of the Presidency who held a press conference told the media that the Head of State’s visit to the UK was strictly private but could indulge in any official duty if need arose.

The Spokesman Eng. Hussein A. Egge at the same time announced the trip to Dubai of the cabinet ministers who were charged with the task of the DP World take-over of Berbera port management.

Eng. Hussein said that the Presidency minister Hon. Mohammud Abdi Hashi who leads the delegation is accompanied by Finance Minister Zamzam Abdi.

The others in the team are former planning minister who is now SL representative to Ethiopia H.E. Ali Shombe, SL representative to the U.A.E. Bashe Awil Omar. The Foreign minister Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire will join them at Dubai.

It is to be noted that the Presidency minister announced over the week that the DP World is scheduled to take-over the management of the port on the 1st of March 2017.

Eng. Hussein that the delegation to Dubai concerned the finalization of the matter and NDT the U.A.E. establishment of a military base at the same port city.