Somaliland:President jets back home

As presidential spokesman decries false media

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mohamud Silanyo jetted back home from a month-long visit to the Gulf Country of the U.A.E.

The Head of State who was accompanied by the First Lady Amina Sheik Mohammed Jirde (Amina Weris), Minister for Presidency Hon. Mahmoud Hashi Abdi, Finance Minister Hon. Zamzam Abdi Aden and his Private Secretary Ali Ahmed Ali was welcomed by the VP H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael Seyli’i, several cabinet ministers, traditional leaders, members of the parliament, service commanders and sewed eminent personalities.

Thousands of members of the public thronged the airport area and lined up along the roads leading to the Presidency, waving placards with welcoming words and hilariously ululating.

The Presidential Spokesman Eng. Hussein A. Egeh scoffed at a section of the media who peddled lies to the effect that the President was seriously sick in the Emirates. “You have seen the President walking well on his return home”, he said.“The media should relay verifiable information which are articulate and not those which are malice ridden or trending to put wedges amongst the populace”, cautioned the spokesman.

He added, “The President was on the month long trip in the cities of Dubai and Abdu Dhabi and the reports that he was ailing or undergone surgeries are all petty lies”.

He said that whatever needed his official attention whilst he was abroad was expedited as traditionally thereof expected and that he would now go about his official duties as is deemed.He advised the media fraternity to be more professional.