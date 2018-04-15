Somaliland:President intent on Decentralization of services

April 15th of each year to be national trees planting day

By M.A. Egge

The President H.E Musa Bihi Abdi has ordered that the 15th of April every year be the National Tree Planting day. Most nations in the world observe this day, usually called Arbor Day internationally, by planting thousands of trees, hence is a holiday in 43 countries.

The state is also intent on seeing to it that devolution is fostered such that decentralization of the administrative sector from national, regional and district level be diversified to rural centres for optimal dispersal of services.

This was announced following the cabinet weekly meeting held last Thursday the 12th of April 2018 chaired by the head of State and flanked by his deputy vice president H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael (Sayli’i) at the Presidency according to a press release by the office of the presidential spokesperson.

The minutes from the cabinet meeting touched on the strengthening of the national security, the national tree planting day earmarked by the head of state for the said date and the decentralization of regional and district administrations.

Following a lengthy debate three important aspects were singled out for the agenda because of their importance:-

The recurring clans’ conflicts should be solved through a

government brokered initiative so that it should not recur.

2. Decentralization of government department from the provincial

administration, district until down to the village level should

prioritized so that development can trickle down to the people.

3. April 15th of each year to be national trees planting day so that

forestation of the country could be realized.