Somaliland:President Inaugurates National Library

By M. A. Egge

The President H. E. Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Silanyo yesterday inaugurated the country’s first national Library which has been subsequently named after him.

The president who gave a short speech at the function beckoned to his successor to see to it that the national objectives of establishing similar institutions at both regional and district levels to be realized country wide.

He greeted the audience and lauded all individuals and institutions through whom the fete of establishing the Library saw their efforts bear fruits.

The Head of State is set to hand over the baton of power in four days time. His successor President-elect H. E. Muse Bihi Abdi is slated to be sworn in on Thursday the 14 th December 2017.

President Silanyo pointed out that it was his administration’s ambition to have a national Library of note to be put up.

Opposition UCID party leader Mr. Feisal Ali Warabe who addressed the function said it was a good thing to name the institution after the president.

He thanked the outgoing administration and said that he was ready to work with the incoming one as per cue.

Those who also spoke include education minister Hon. Abdillahi Deere and finance minister Hon. Zamzam Abdi who pondered at length on the processes underwent to put up the Library.

Hon. Abdillahi Deere revealed that the Berbera Library has also been completed.

Other speakers included Ahmed Dahir Elmi who happens to be the Library head and Sh. Said Farah Jire.