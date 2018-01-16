Somaliland:President heads to Ethiopia

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi accompanied by high level delegation today 16/01/2018 flew out of the country headed for Addis Abba, Ethiopia.

The President visit comes after official invitation was extended to him by Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile mariam Desalegne.

During the visit the two leaders will discuss wide range of issues pertaining the relations between the two countries.

The President is accompanied by :

Somaliland Minister of Interior, Hon. Mohamed Kahin Ahmed

Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism of Somaliland, Mr. Mohamod Hassan Sa’ad

Minister of Education and Science of Somaliland, Prof. Yassin Haji Mohamoud Xeer (Faratoon)