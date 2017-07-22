Somaliland:President Establishes Da’arta and Heego as new Districts

Share This





















By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Mohamud Silanyo has created two new districts in the Marodijeh and Awdal regions.

In a Presidential decree dated Thursday the 20th of July 2017 and signed by the Presidential spokesman Hussein Aden Egge, the Head of State made the decision following an interior ministry recommendation that was based on appeals from the resident elders, traditional and religions leaders.

He by thus established Da’arta and Heego as new districts in Marodijeh and Awdal regions respectively.