Somaliland:President Elect meets with UN and Turkish Delegations

Somaliland’s newly elected president Muse Bihi Abdi accompanied by the vice President Abdurahman Abdullahi Ismail (Zayli) and somaliland’s foreign minister Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire met with three different delegations from United nations led by Mr. Jeffrey Sims head of political office in somaliland and somalia, European union led by EU representative to somaliland Mr. Alberto Fiat and Turkey government led by Turkey representative to somaliland Mr. Ali Noyan Coskun.

The elected president had a meeting with the three delegations separately.

During the meeting the delegations congratulate the newly elected president Muse Bihi Abdi and point that elections held November 13 2017 were free and fair and will open somaliland a new gateway to the world and will positively add value to Somaliland’s future targets.

Source: Minstry of Foreign Affairs