Somaliland:President declares war on corruption as he orders state retaking of public facilities

He revokes fraudulent public-private partnership of state franchises

-He orders follow-up to verify accountability of BOG, SRM and EPASS

The President H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi has expressly revoked the private running of the management of two major public coffers and a security service that were allocated to entrepreneurs in fraudulent deal and of dubious circumstances.

In a presidential decree Ref. No. JSL/XM/WM/222-178/08 2018, the Head of State rendered, with immediate effect, null and void whatever rights the companies named BOG, SRM and EPASS had in the running of the Berbera National Petroleum Storages (Oil Tanks Reservoir), the security of the National Airports and the lucrative parking services of Egal International Airports.

In the decree circulated to the press the President noted that he was propelled by both security risks and fraudulent capital reasons detrimental to the national interest as having been the main reasons.

H.E Musa Bihi observed that the manner that surrounded the privatization of the three amenities and/or services was dubious and fraudulent hence not articulated to the Public Private Partnership Law (PPP Act).

At the same time the President underpinned the importance of the government’s incumbency in safeguarding the interests of the national assets and security such that they may not be undermined.

He noted that the continuation of the said organizations to run the national assets and services illegally undermined the duty of the administration of the day.

He said that the agreements that were in place as regards the BOG, SRM and EPASS take-over were fraudulent and seriously detrimental to the national public interests.

The BOG was given the Berbera Petroleum Storage Tanks, the SRM ran the security of the airports and EPASS managed the parking lots. The allocations grossly lacked accountability and transparency and were both fishy and dubious.

By the Presidential order it thus;-

Renders null and void the disposed assets and services hitherto (under) BOG, SRM and EPASS managements with immediate effect. (The government) takes over the running of the three assets and services. Orders the Commerce, Industries and Tourism ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Auditor General, the Accountant General and the Airports Authority Agency to avail the estimated costs of investiture the three companies put in and similarly verify their accrued capital (in the period under their management). That the said concerned ministries and institutions herein specified be thoroughly diligent in their duties that are hereby assigned. That the staffers (employees) in the affected public institutions continue with their chores without any hindrances as usual.

With these directives, the members of the public that phoned us before we went to press praised the Head of State for the move which they termed as long overdue.

A Mr. Ali Noor who said he was a spare parts dealer quipped, “I hope this is the start of a broom to sweep several sectors similarly furnished”.

Truck driver Abdillahi Dubad said that corruption must be fought against while butcher Nimo Qalib observed that blessing s are showered to the righteous amongst all cadres.

Recently many hues and cries emanated in the press decrying public facilities that were allegedly dished out illegally in the past without the legal safety nets in place.