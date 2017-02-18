Somaliland:President declares the 20th of February as National Youth Day

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmoud Silanyo has today issued a Presidential decree # JSL/M/XERM/249-4570/022017 in which he declares the 20th of February as National Youth Day of the Republic of Somaliland.

The President:

In accordance with Article 90 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland;

Having considered: Application Ministry of Youth and Sports, # WDHC / 01/08/17, dated 16/02/2017 and the purpose of the Request for establishment of Somaliland Youth Day;

Having considered: the importance of young people to have the name of the country, and it is important to encourage;

The President declares

The 20th – (February) each year to be the National Youth Day of the Republic National Youth Day.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Labor to implement the annual day, with the authorities, the Youth.