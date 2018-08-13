Somaliland:President calls for more efforts to promote human rights

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hargeisa-Even though Somaliland has made tangible strides in protecting human rights, there is still more to be done to promote the trend in all sectors, said H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi in a swering in ceremony newly appointed Somaliland Human Rights Commissions which the chief justice Aden Haji Ali Ahmed presided over.

H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi speaking moments after the Chief Justice officiated swearing-in ceremony noted that there are people who still violate others’ rights, especially the vulnerable. Some institutions are still growing; we still need the commission to foster human rights, to educate and sensitize the population on matters relating to human rights and defend the vulnerable and the same time act as a bridge to fill the void between the government and the public,” he said

The President further reminded the incoming human rights commission team of the huge tasks yet to be accomplished, and that he believe that the team at the SLHRC will be able to address them and hey shall be bound by the oath and which they’re obliged to abide with” he said.

The Chief Jusice later presided over the swearing in of the minister of water resources, Hon Suleiman Yusuf Koore and Mr. Abdi Abdilllahi Riraash, the deputy auditor –general of the Republic of Somaliland as stipulated in Article 129 of the Constitution of Somaliland, which states that senior state officials to take their Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution and their Oath of Office in the presence of the President of the Republic.The Commission was appointment by H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi in consultation with the Chief Justice.