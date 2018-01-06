Somaliland:President Bihi in Djibouti on official visit

Guelle receives him in his maiden trip as a President

By M.A. Egge.

The Head of State H.E. Muse Bihi Abdi was received at Djibouti airport upon landing by his host President Ismael Omar Guelle in his first maiden trip abroad as a head of state.

Upon disembarking he was received at the runaway by Djibouti foreign and finance ministers whereupon he was saluted by a guard of honour mount by the country’s military.

The President was escorted along the red carpet to where Djibouti President received him at the airport’s VIP lounge. After a while he was driven to the prestigious Kempiski Hotel where he will reside.

They are expected to enter talks today.

The President jetted out of the country for an official trip to Djibouti yesterday in his first foreign trip as the Head of State.

The visit which is expected to be for a few days follow an invitation from his Djibouti counterpart President Ismael Omar Guelle.

The Head of State who was accompanied by three ministers and two service commanders was greeted by a military guaride at Egal International Airport before boarding the plane.

Those who accompanied him are Foreign, Education and Justice Ministers the Honourables Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, Yasin M. Hiir and Abdiqani M. Ateye respectively.

Others were the National Police Force Commander Major General Abdillahi Fadal Iman and Navy Commander Brigadier Abdi Hersi Duale.