Somaliland:President Appoints New Departmental Heads

H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi today issued a Presidential decree No JSL/XM/WM/222-22/012018, in which he appoints four Director Generals.
In a press statement released by the Presidential Office stated as Follows:-
When I saw: The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, Article 90, Part 3; section (kh);
After acknowledging: Their knowledge, abilities, and their experiences;
When I was satisfied: That they are able to execute their Responsibility;
After Broad consultation;
I therefore decided the named officials shall by as of today, the 13th, December,2018 to assume the following Positions.
|Count
|Magaca
|Xilka
|1.
|Aden Abdillaahi Abdulle Nuur
|Director Genera in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment
|2.
|Prof. Mohamed Farah Hareed Qodax
|Director Genera in the Ministry of Education and Science
|3.
|Ahmed Abokor Mohamed Yusuf
|Director Genera in the Ministry of Investment Development
|4.
|Hamda Dahir Afqarshe Ismail
|Director of Finance at the Somaliland National AIDs Commission
Signed by
H.E Muse Bihi Abdi
President of the Republic Somaliland