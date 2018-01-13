Somaliland:President Appoints New Departmental Heads

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi today issued a Presidential decree No JSL/XM/WM/222-22/012018, in which he appoints four Director Generals.

In a press statement released by the Presidential Office stated as Follows:-

When I saw: The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, Article 90, Part 3; section (kh);

After acknowledging: Their knowledge, abilities, and their experiences;

When I was satisfied: That they are able to execute their Responsibility;

After Broad consultation;

I therefore decided the named officials shall by as of today, the 13th, December,2018 to assume the following Positions.

IiI

Count Magaca Xilka 1. Aden Abdillaahi Abdulle Nuur Director Genera in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment 2. Prof. Mohamed Farah Hareed Qodax Director Genera in the Ministry of Education and Science 3. Ahmed Abokor Mohamed Yusuf Director Genera in the Ministry of Investment Development 4. Hamda Dahir Afqarshe Ismail Director of Finance at the Somaliland National AIDs Commission

Signed by

H.E Muse Bihi Abdi

President of the Republic Somaliland