Somaliland:President appoints new Central Bank Governor

President appoints new Central Bank Governor and DG

Entire national tender board has been sent packing

By M.A.Egge

The President H. E. Muse Bihi Abdi has replaced both the governor of the Central Bank of Somaliland and his director general in a sacking that has also seen the entire commissioners of the National Tender Board being replaced.

The change in the treasury reserve has come at a time when the government is seriously bent on taming inflation in the country.

This time round a boost for the gender community has been realized when for the first time a female member has been appointed to the tender board. The changes are seen as efforts of the President to streamline public services by instilling discipline such that more confidence in the administration may be achieved and gained and services may be dispensed in a better way.

In a presidential decree that was circulated on Saturday the 21st of April 2018, the Head of State also named a new director general of the planning ministry, a deputy regional governor and a Presidential advisor on Disabilities. The new appointments are as follows:-

Ali Ibrahim Jama (Bagdadi) -Governor of the central Bank. Ahmed Hassan Abdi Arwo -Director General of the central Bank. Abdirashid Ibrahim Sh. Abdirahman -Director General Ministry of planning and national development. Abdirashid Abdillahi Hande- deputy regional governor for Salal. Abdi Hussein Abdi Ibrahimm – Presidential advisor on Disabilities.

Commissioners for the national tender Board

Nouh Mohamed Hussein Adan- Chairman. Abdillahi Ibraahim Abdi Bedar- Deputy Chairman. Abdi Giire Jama Kadiye- Member. Mohamoud Adan Maal- Member. Abdi Farah Duale- Member. Mohamed Diriye Hayd Noor- Member. Asha Abdillahi Elmi- Member. Mohamoud Ahmed Hirsi Baar’ad- Member.