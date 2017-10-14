Somaliland:Police nab suspect vehicle arsonists

Share This





















By M. A. Egge

The national Police force has revealed that they have apprehended 9 suspects in connection to the unprecedented felonies of a spate of arson cases where at least five vehicles have been burnt.

The police announced that the suspects were luckily apprehended when they were caught red handed hence trying to burn another vehicle (a bus).

So far sources have it that at least four buses and a mini truck (a Toyota Dyna) has been burned.

True to the words of police spokesman who is also the traffic law enforcement commander Col. Faysal Hiis, the cases of the arson that targets vehicles is unprecedented in the country.

He said that the government will take the matter and address it with the seriousness it deserves. He appealed to the members of the public to collaborate with security in curbing this breach of public order which is hitting commercial business.