Somaliland:Police have arrested five suspects Involved with the raid on Irros Home

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Police Commandant Brigadier General Abdillahi Fadal Iman revealed that they have in their custody five suspects connected with the raid on Hon Abdurrahman Mohamed Abdullah residents.

Brigadier General Abdillahi Fadal Iman speaking to reporters on Saturday at the Police headquarters said, “At around 9:30pm, Thursday night a group of youth consisting of five persons raid and stoned the home of Hon Abdurrahman Mohamed Abdullahi using two vehicles.

“Moments after the police were notified of the incidents, they launched a massive operation in which they managed to apprehend four persons and confiscated two vehicles while the fifth suspect was brought in by his parents.

The Police Boss said, “Investigations are still ongoing at the moment and police are still pursuing others suspects believed to be involved in the heinous incident. The suspects will be arraigned in a court of law as soon as investigations are concluded.

He added, “In a similar incident which took place on Thursday night a group of rowdy youth stormed an office belonging to KULMIYE in Sheik Madar area , police who were patrolling the area at the moment arrested one suspect.

Lastly he said, “I urge the leaders of the three official political organizations to deter the youthful supporters from hanging the windows of their vehicles during campaigning.