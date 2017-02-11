Somaliland:Opposition MPs and traditional leaders against inciting the public-State Minister

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Mohamed Muse Diriye, Somaliland Minster of Interior in charge of National Security during a press conference held in his office on Saturday, 11 February 2017, in the strongest terms warned opposition members of parliament and traditional leaders against inciting the public.

The state minister advised UCID and WADDANI MPs and traditional leaders not to undermine the hard-own fragile peace the country enjoys currently.

“The government will not allow some few self-serving individuals to tarnish the country’s good image and progress”, he said.

He further warned we shall not hesitate in arrest and putting behind anyone who shall use the media to urge others to commit violence as well those who are bent on inciting hatred among the public and threatened national security.