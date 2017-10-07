Somaliland:Open Letter sent to the Home Office (UK)

Share This





















Home Office

Direct communications unit

2 Marsham Street

London SW1P 4DF

7TH October 2017

To whom it may concern,

RE: Inaccurate information concerning Somaliland on the GOV.Uk website

I hereby wish to raise a concern about the foreign travel advice on your GOV.Uk page about Somaliland.

Firstly, for the sake of clarity, and as pointed out by your Gov.uk page by continuously differentiating between Somaliland and Somalia, Somaliland is a self declared independent country that in turn is officially recognised as an autonomous state.

For ease of reference, my concerns are about the following:

You are linking terrorist attacks in Somalia to Somaliland. You warned against all travel in Somaliland because of incidents in Somalia

After reviewing the summary points relating to SSomaliaT (including Somaliland), and the objective reasons for how your conclusion was reached, I can confirm that the incidents appear to be related to Somalia and not Somaliland.

As a Somalilander, who has lived in the UK for over 15 years, I must say that I am extremely concerned about this misinformation; therefore, I would like to urge you to update this page at the earliest. Alternatively, please provide us with information about Somaliland that supports your conclusion.

Kindly note that this information impacts on trade, tourism and other areas, which in turn affect the livelihoods of people who need it the most. Therefore, I would appreciate if you can expedite a response.

Yours truly,

Musti Madar

Business Consultant

SMGT Consulting

