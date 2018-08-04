Somaliland:One-day Child Protection Minimum Standards Review Workshop

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs and Family, CISP and UNCEIF last week (31/06/2018) jointly organized one-day Child Protection Minimum Standards (CPMS)revision workshop and how they are being used in practice. This was an opportunity to learn more about the standards and how practitioners are using them, what is changing in the revision, and what the next steps are for contributing to the consultations.

Mr. Mohamed Elmi Aden , the director-general in the Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs and Family, said, “The Child Protection Minimum Standards(CPMS) have become an important reference to help ensure that measures to protect children are a central component of all humanitarian action. As part of launching the next stage of the consultation and revision process to update the standards.

The director-general also revealed plans to hold a national consultation forum on juvenile matters soon and the need for all concerned stakeholders to come up the best practices in dealing with such issues.This event is relevant for anyone working in crisis contexts, but is particularly targeted to humanitarian practitioners with child protection responsibilities and child protection specialists.

Mr. Mohamed Elmi Aden, lastly thanked all who participated in the workshop.