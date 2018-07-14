Somaliland:Once again we urge all our partners and allies to take all possible measures to prevent the activities of this group in their Soil-Amb. Ali Noyan Coskun

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E Ali Noyan Coskun , the consul general in the consulate general of the Republic of Turkey briefing local journalists on the eve of 2nd anniversary failed coup in his country said, “We have solid proof that this coup attempt was staged by the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO). Our Government has been constantly exposing the real motives of this terrorist group and its leader, Fethullah Gulen, to all allies and partners. The foiled coup is the latest criminal act revealing the danger posed by FETO.

He went on to say, “On the evening of July 15th, two years ago, a faction of the Turkish Armed Forces attempted to stage a coup in various cities of Turkey, particularly in Ankara and Istanbul.

It was understood in a short time that this was a terrorist campaign. The perpetrators fired at their own people, betrayed their commanders and bombed the National Parliament and the Office of the Presidency.

From the very beginning, the command chain and vast majority of the Turkish Armed Forces stood up against the coup attempt. It was merely some elements of the Air Forces, Gendarmerie and armored units that joined the violent conspiracy.

Both the police and public prosecutors immediately took necessary measures to foil the attempt.

Above all, it was the Turkish nation who thwarted the plot. They displaced a historic solidarity as they took to the streets and remained defiant. They stood bravely in front of the tanks and reclaimed their democratic rights.

They terrorists tried to broadcast their message by taking over studios of the state TV (TRT) and raiding private media outlets. Yet the plotters attempt to control media did not last long. It must be noted that the Turkish media also played a key role in subsiding the coup attempt.

Throughout the process, all the political parties and members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly stood firmly by democracy, democratic politics, democratic institutions and the Constitution. A join Declaration on defense of democracy was issued during the extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly on the 16th of July.

Unfortunately, 246 of our citizens were killed, 1536 wounded, 62 of the dead are our police officers, 3 military personnel and the remaining are the civilians.

Our President, Prime Minister, Government, Members of Turkish Grand National Assembly and the Turkish people all together defeated this coup attempt and stood by democracy and rule of law.