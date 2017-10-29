Somaliland:Once Again Dahabshiil group contributes Towards Higher Learning

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the new ultra modern Hargeisa University conference hall Building which is constructed by funds donated by Dahabshiil group of companies was held on Saturday, the 28th of October, 2017.

Mr. Maulid Mohamed, the chief operating officer of SOMTEL, and Dr. Mahmud Yusuf Muse, the chancellor of Hargeisa University jointly laid the foundation stone for the new conference hall.

Mr. Maulid Mohamed speaking brief event said, “I am happy to announce that Dahabshiil group will for the second time provide the funds for a new conference hall which will cost $100,000 dollars and we in the past funded numerous projects including boosting infrastructure and recreational facilities plus the long term loans we lend the university for building new classrooms whenever the need arises.

Dr. Mahmud Yusuf Muse, the chancellor of Hargeisa University said, “On behalf of the University, I would like thank Dahabshiil group for unrelenting support, since the inauguration of University back in year 2000.Dahabshiil group through financial donations has helped in the construction of nearly 18 classrooms and several halls, resting huts, outdoor seating or service kiosks.

Apart from promoting developmental aspect, Dahabshiil group provides both staff and students with much needed loans not to mention the monetary services which it provides to more than 9000 students who who use dahabshil account for paying their fees.

Mr. Mahdi Aw Omer, the chairman of Al Baraka Construction Company thanked the Hargeisa University board and Dahabshill for awarding his company the tender for the construction of the new conference Hall.

Dahabshill group also funds many of the leading high learning institutions in the country as well as sponsoring many underprivileged students education which is part of fulfilling its cooperate responsibility.