Somaliland:Office of the Presidency streamlines its annual planning organization

By M.A. Egge

The Director General of the Presidency Mr. Mohamed Ali Bile has underscored the fact the establishing of planning departments at sectional levels would not only streamline basic administrative chores but would ease the management, co-ordination and associated monitoring of the general workings of the ministry as whole.

Mr. Bile gave the observation in sentiments he expressed yesterday at the close of a three day workshop for the presidency staff to both streamline and at the same time establish decentralized planning department; given that several sections and departments hitherto absent were introduced to the country’s administration nerve centre.

With the presidency’s major aim being the aura and scenario of having a good rapport between and the populace, Mr. Bile quipped, “I am happy to note that new sections have been introduced to bolster the departments that were there such as the media, public relations and national guidance”.

He added, “The president and his deputy gave pledges hence it is thus incumbent upon us to make sure that good rapport is maintained such that the populace may humbly bond with the presidency and be privy to programmes being formulated and implemented”.

The DG similarly pointed the fact that with an apt coordinating system in check to keep tabs on the plans and objectives laid out, it would equally be with ease that by the end of each year good, better or excellent evaluation can be made to set matters issues into appropriate perspectives.

This is the first time that the planning department of the presidency gets streamlined to such depth and thoughtful precision so that public services may be rendered, monitored, managed or evaluated with ease.