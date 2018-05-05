Somaliland:No Defections among our Ranks –Defense Minister

No Defections among our Ranks –Defense Minister

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hargesa- Hon. Essa Ahmed Yusuf, Somaliland Minister of Defense has denied in the strongest terms reports carried in section of the media which purported that members of the armed forces had defected to the region of Puntland of Somalia.

The defense minister speaking to reporters in Hargeisa stated, “Somaliland armed military is well trained and a professional forces and only pledges allegiances to the nation alone.

“The reports circulated in a section of the media which claim that a hundred and so servicemen had abandoned their post and defected to the Puntland region of Somalia were false and baseless and have no merit whatsoever. There are no missing soldiers and those men in army uniforms claiming to have defected are imposters putting up a charade”, he claimed.

Hon. Essa Ahmed Yusuf, minister of defense lastly added, “Be it Badhan , Erigavo or Kashale , are part of Somaliland territories and there is no contest about that , I will be visiting those areas during the 18th May celebrations.