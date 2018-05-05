Home Somaliland Somaliland:No Defections among our Ranks –Defense Minister
Somaliland

Somaliland:No Defections among our Ranks –Defense Minister

written by MGoth May 5, 2018
Somaliland:No Defections among our Ranks –Defense Minister

No Defections among our Ranks –Defense Minister

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hargesa- Hon. Essa Ahmed Yusuf, Somaliland Minister of Defense has denied in the strongest terms reports carried in section of the media which purported that members of the armed forces had defected to the region of Puntland of Somalia.

The defense minister speaking to reporters in Hargeisa stated, “Somaliland armed military is well trained and a professional forces and only pledges allegiances to the nation alone.

“The reports circulated in a section of the media which claim that a hundred and so servicemen had abandoned their post and defected to the Puntland region of Somalia were false and baseless and have no merit whatsoever. There are no missing soldiers and those men in army uniforms claiming to have defected are imposters putting up a charade”, he claimed.

Hon. Essa Ahmed Yusuf, minister of defense lastly added, “Be it Badhan , Erigavo or Kashale , are part of Somaliland territories and there is no contest about that , I will be visiting those areas during the 18th May celebrations.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland: UCID’s Remedy Is To Fire The Chairman

April 2, 2016

Somaliland:We want to overcome famine threat in northeastern...

February 20, 2018

Somaliland:Dahabshil Group giving away a variety of prizes...

May 3, 2018

Donald Trump: Monster-in-Mischief!

June 17, 2016

Somaliland:Mr. Abdirashid Hassan Matan quits WADDANI Party

August 5, 2017

Somaliland:Citizens’ High Expectation with New Government in Action

December 17, 2017

Somaliland:HoR Speaker Relinquishes Post after 12 Years at...

August 2, 2017

Create jobs for Somaliland youths to prevent immigration...

April 25, 2016

Severe water and food shortages affecting herders in...

January 30, 2018

Wagalla Massacre: Premeditated Act Of Genocide?

February 17, 2016

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam