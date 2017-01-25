Somaliland:NEC and the three official political Organizations issue a Joint Declaration on Presidential and Parliamentary election

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Ahmed Mohmed Mahmoud Silanyo today met with the heads of the three official political parties namely KULMIYE, WADDANI and UCID, together with representatives of the national electoral commission (NEC) to discuss the issue pertaining the holding of the presidential and parliamentary elections. After intense deliberations, they issued a joint declaration which stated as follows: –

The proposed presidential elections which has being postponed due to the prevailing drought shall hereby be held in 10/10/2017

The proposed parliamentary and local election will be jointly held on the 10/10/2018

Signatories:

Hon Feisal Ali Waraabe ………………………………………

Chairman of UCID

Hon Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi ………………………………………

Chairman of Waddani

Hon Muse Bihi Abdi ………………………………………

Chairman of Kulmiye

Hon Abdiqadir Iman Warsame ………………………………………

(Witness) Chairman of The National Electoral Commission

Allaa Mahad Leh,

Ahmed Mohamed Mahamoud Silanyo

Presidential Somaliland