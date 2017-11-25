Somaliland:NEC Submit November Presidential elections results to the SL Constitutional courts

By Goth Mohamed Goth

National Electoral commission on Saturday submitted the 13th of November Presidential elections preliminary results to the constitutional courts as the Somaliland constitution stipulates the chief justice revealed.

Prof. Aden Haji Ali Ahmed, the Chief Justice speaking to BBC Somali service confirmed that he had received the 13th of November Presidential elections preliminary results from the National Electoral commission(NEC).

The results which were announced by the electoral body on the 21st of November in which H.E. President Muse Abdi Bihi and Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylic) as victors.

The Chief Justice cum the Chairman of the Somaliland constitutional court added that the official Presidential results will be released by the court in one week time

The constitutional court is expected to release the same results as the one previously announced by the National Electoral Commission since the opposition has not filed any case by the time of our reporting.