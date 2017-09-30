Somaliland:NEC issues certificates of authorization to the 3 official presidential contenders

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Somaliland Electoral commission today award certificates of authorization to the three official presidential candidates and their running mates in a ceremony held at the election body headquarters.

The certificates were awarded during a ceremony held on Saturday morning and was officiated by the Mr. Abdiqadir Iman Warsame , the Chairman of Somaliland National Electoral Commission(NEC).

The Chairman of Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) speaking during the event said, “It’s a honour for me to award you (3 Presidential Contenders and 3 Vice Presidents) this certificates after having been satisfied that your respective political organization have fulfilled all the requirements set by the Article 82 of the Somaliland constitution which stipulates Article 82: The Conditions for Eligibility for Election as President or Vice-President.

Hon Feisal Ali Waraabe , speaking during the event said, “It’s a great honour for me to be awarded this certificate for the third time, I would like to urge fellow citizens to elect whoever they deem fit to hold office .

Hon Muse Bihi Abdi addressing those attending the event said, “We, the six contenders should understand that, only two contenders shall emerge the winners after the upcoming elections so I urge my fellow contenders to support whoever wins.

He further added that the electorate should conduct its self in good manners during both the campaign and elections period.

Hon Abdurrahman Mohamed Abdullah “Cirro” speaking during the events stated that his party would accept the results once declared but I would also like to urge the Somaliland national electoral commission to conduct the elections process in a fair and free manner.