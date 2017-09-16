Somaliland:Nuradiin Schools Scoops top Place as National Examination Board Announces the 2017 Examination Results

Share This





















Nuradin Girls Schools scoping the top place

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Ministry of Education together with the National Examination Board earlier today announced the results of the for the 2017 primary and secondary schools examination results.

Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Habane, the Minister of Education and Mr. Daud Gadhwayne , chairman of the National Examination Board speaking during a press conference held on Saturday briefed reporters on the examination results and overall situation of education in the country.

The Education Minister also revealed plans by the current government which aims to make available free education to students who have failed their examination beginning from the Month of October to January 2018(4 Months).

“We have made good progress in getting children to school in Somaliland,” He said. “But there is still a long way to go and we need to focus on providing quality education for all Somaliland children.”

The number of students who failed this year secondary and primary school examination has surpassed those of last year; the number of secondary students who failed these years examination is 1711, while number of primary students who failed these years examination is 1806 which totals to 3517 compared to last total number of failed students which stood at 1325.

Mr. Daud Gadhwayne , chairman of the National Examination Board later read the list of the top scoring schools with Nuradin Girls Schools scoping the top place.