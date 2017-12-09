Somaliland:National Consultative Forum pays President-elect a courtesy call

By M. A. Egge

The President-elect H. E. Muse Bihi Abdi met on Friday with the so called National Consultative Forum.

In a terse statement reported in the media given by Mr. Jamal Ali Hussein, the President elect met the group and parleyed with them for several hours.

The report say that the talks focused on wide range of issues that was described as important which concerned the national economy, laws and general governance.

The forum whose official status is still ambiguous boasts of notable politicians and elite academics as members of its caucus