Somaliland:National Examination Begins

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Ministry of Education today started conducting national written examinations for eighth grade and form four students in all regions countrywide.

Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Habane, Minister of Education and Higher Learning speaking to reporters at the National Examination council headquarters said, “Today (1/7/2017) a total of 26,558 candidates will from today begin sitting the Somaliland Certificate of Primary Education and Secondary examinations nationwide.

He further added, “Out of the 26,558 candidates sitting the exams, 16, 500 are primary school students will do their exams in 524 different examination centres and while 10,858 are secondary school students will do their exams in 121 different examination centres around the country and will be supervised by 4000 personnel.

“The examinations are well arranged and we have urged the students to be calm and told them that they shouldn’t worry about anything. All they need to do is to relax and to be very peaceful during examination period without interruption.” He said