Somaliland:NAM and Astral join forces for Red Cross aid flights to Hargeisa

Network Airline Management (NAM) has transported over 57 tonnes of urgent relief goods on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross to a field hospital in Hargeisa, Somaliland.

The cargo, mainly IV fluid, was flown from Liege in Belgium to Nairobi on a wet-leased B747-400F operated by Kenya-based carrier Astral Aviation and NAM, the freighter division of the Network Aviation Group.

From Nairobi, it was flown to Hargeisa on three consecutive B727-200F charter flights operated by Astral.

Andy Walters, commercial director of NAM, said: “The flight, for our customer NEO Charter Air and the Charterstore, sent IV fluid to a local hospital which treats over 140 cholera patients daily.

“The Red Cross is providing vital healthcare to thousands of people and these life-saving supplies are invaluable and will help to reduce the numbers of children dying from cholera in this area.”

NAM operates a fleet of B747F and MD11F aircraft and has over 30 offices across the globe.