Somaliland:‘My boss said I would never work in remittances again’

Growing up in Somaliland Ismail Ahmed saw first hand the difference that money transfers from migrant workers could make to families and the local economy. He went on to run a money transfer project as part of the UN Development Programme, but was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged corruption in the Somalia programme.

Founding WorldRemit was a way for Mr Ahmed to get back into working in the money transfer business, which he believes can have a transformative effect on areas such as Somaliland.

