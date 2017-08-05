Somaliland:Mr. Abdirashid Hassan Matan quits WADDANI Party

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mr. Abdirashid Hassan Matan earlier on Saturday during a press conference announced his resignation as a member of opposition Somaliland National Party WADDANI.

In his resignation statement, Abdirashid Hassan Matan pointed the finger at the party’s leadership lack of vision.

Former presumptive Justice and Welfare “UCID” Vice-Presidential candidate, Abdirashid Hassan Matan also revealed a disagreement between himself and the WADDANIS Presidential candidate regarding the party’s political direction.

He added, “The reason I decided to quit my position and membership of the Somaliland National Party is quite clear, “WADDANI” as a political organization has lack of vision. He said that it is all about personalities and personal advancement.