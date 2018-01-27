Somaliland:Mr. Abdirashid Duale among Business leaders attending World Economic Forum 2018

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Duale, CEO, Dahabshiil Group was among the leaders from the private sector attending the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Switzerland.

The Dahabshiil Group is well known for its vital role in fostering social development and increasing financial stability in developing countries through remittance finance and creating opportunities for employment in Africa and the Horn of Africa.

He also stressed that the US President Donald Trump Speech the World Economic Forum will creates opportunities for international businesses such as Dahabshiil who are interested in investing in the global economy and creating jobs in the United States.

Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Duale, CEO, Dahabshiil Group speaking to VOA Somali services said “I welcomed the World Economic Forum’s System Initiative on the Future of Economic Progress, which aims to inform and enable sustained and inclusive economic progress through deepened public-private cooperation through thought leadership and analysis, strategic dialogue and concrete cooperation, including by accelerating social impact through corporate action especially business in Africa.

When asked how he viewed President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos?

Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Duale, said, “President Donald Trump who is businessman himself in his remarks at Davos signalled a more conciliatory tone which will produce results especially when stressed that America is open for business and its ready to welcome an potential investors who is willing to invest in America.

He added, “Dahabshiil group operates in America, Europe, and Africa and in most countries worldwide welcomes forums which promote economic progress in developing countries in Africa and across the globe, for example Mr. Bill Gates the founder of Microsoft recently used Dahabshill innovative Edahab services to disburse money to drought affected families in the Horn of Africa which reiterates our role in fostering social development and increasing financial stability in developing countries through remittance finance and creating opportunities for employment in Somalia and across Africa.